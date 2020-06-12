iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.17.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.