Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 132,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 918.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 122,031 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 149,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

