International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in International Paper by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

