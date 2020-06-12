Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 552 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,204,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,275.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,417.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,044.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

