Insider Selling: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Major Shareholder Sells 859,900 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). The company had revenue of $306.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,694.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.