HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.70% of HubSpot worth $98,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 54.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,829 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.01. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.21.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

