Howard Liang Sells 453 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $77,390.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,559.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.42. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $4,144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Beigene by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Beigene in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGNE. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.73.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.