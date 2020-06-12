HEXO’s (HEXO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HEXO. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.15 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.61.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in HEXO by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HEXO by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HEXO by 3,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in HEXO by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 139,120 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

