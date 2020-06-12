Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the May 14th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.76. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.33%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. J Letwin bought 10,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,914.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,165,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.