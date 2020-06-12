Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $4.18. Hertz Global shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 4,633,753 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $27,436.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,657.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $39,846,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock worth $39,981,724. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth $24,678,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 2,689.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 700,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 566,593 shares during the period.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

