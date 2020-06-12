Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the May 14th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

