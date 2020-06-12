Head to Head Review: Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) vs. Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Amerigo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources -11.18% -11.86% -5.24% Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amerigo Resources and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $119.80 million 0.31 -$9.41 million N/A N/A Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group $50,000.00 10.31 $21.25 million N/A N/A

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amerigo Resources.

Summary

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group beats Amerigo Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province. It also intends to produce direct reduced iron using advanced reduction rotary kiln technology with iron sand as the principal raw material. The company is based in Zhangjiakou, the People's Republic of China.

