Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $38,750.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $31,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,005 shares of company stock worth $2,107,254 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,973,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,270,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,893,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,396,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,602 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,778,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

