Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 14th total of 19,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Groupon from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

GRPN stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. Groupon has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $789.37 million, a PE ratio of -514.37 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,629,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,496.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 26,511 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

