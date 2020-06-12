Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 20,826 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,826 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

