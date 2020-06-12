Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $8,697,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $4,224,000. AXA boosted its position in Weis Markets by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Weis Markets by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 273,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 26,719 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

NYSE:WMK opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $985.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.