Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

BAH stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

