Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 57,969 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,293,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.