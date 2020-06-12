Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Macquarie Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,535,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

MIC opened at $29.14 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

