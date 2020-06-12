Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 98,845 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 792.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,845 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of HNI worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HNI by 64.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HNI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 63,849 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HNI by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNI opened at $27.30 on Friday. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on HNI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

