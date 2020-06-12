Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.25% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

