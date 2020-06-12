Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,488 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,644,000 after purchasing an additional 563,973 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Fortinet by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 561,805 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.51. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Cowen decreased their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.