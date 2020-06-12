Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VNO shares. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

VNO opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

