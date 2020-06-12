Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 605.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of KB Home worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,059,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after buying an additional 1,083,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $8,545,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 200.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 320,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

KB Home stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

