Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 676.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,297,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in KLA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after buying an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,594,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,996,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in KLA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $299,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,933 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $180.58 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $196.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

