Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1,514.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 371,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 250,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. ePlus Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.12.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ePlus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

