Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Varex Imaging worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Varex Imaging by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VREX opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.95 million, a P/E ratio of 134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. Varex Imaging Corp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

