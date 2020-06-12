Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 242.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,383 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 184.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.39.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,250 shares of company stock worth $503,793. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

