Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.49.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

