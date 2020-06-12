Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 105,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Enbridge by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 190,126 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Enbridge by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 69,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $30.44 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

