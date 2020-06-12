Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jabil as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 160,103 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Jabil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 378,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

JBL stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

