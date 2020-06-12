Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 57,171 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.51. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.