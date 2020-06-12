Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 43,800 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJRD. TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $41.82 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

