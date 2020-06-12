Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 43,900 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 91.39%.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

