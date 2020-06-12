GoldFund Tops One Day Trading Volume of $999.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $194,192.10 and approximately $999.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003692 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000492 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

