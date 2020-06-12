Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:GLH) were down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 1,694,329 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

