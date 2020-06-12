Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow Sells 15,208 Shares

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GBT opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.