Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow Sells 15,208 Shares

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GBT opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

