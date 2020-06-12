GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,060 by Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 2,060 ($26.22) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.18) to GBX 1,950 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,750 ($22.27) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($23.29) to GBX 1,530 ($19.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.36) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,813.41 ($23.08).

LON:GSK traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,615.80 ($20.57). 2,748,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,664.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,671.58. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($23.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31.10 ($0.40) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9998775 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley bought 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($19.55) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($547.38).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

