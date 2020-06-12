Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

