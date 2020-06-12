FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Horiba Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horiba in a report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

HRIBF stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.13. Horiba has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31.

About Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

