FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Horiba Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horiba in a report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.
About Horiba
HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.
