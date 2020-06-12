Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $6,370,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.57. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

