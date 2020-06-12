Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt Acquires 35,506 Shares of Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 35,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $416,840.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,258.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek P. Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Derek P. Schmidt purchased 10,820 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $90,022.40.

FLXS stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

