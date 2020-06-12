Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,194 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.05% of Flex worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $4,329,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

