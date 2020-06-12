Five Below Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $106.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $137.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,564,000 after buying an additional 1,600,943 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Five Below by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,873,138 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,672,000 after buying an additional 448,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five Below by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,758,000 after buying an additional 153,403 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.