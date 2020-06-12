FirstBlood Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $16,400.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.06271627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030231 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002583 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004382 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

1ST is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

