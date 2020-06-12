First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,253 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 27,296 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

