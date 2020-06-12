First Trust Bank Ltd. Invests $5.75 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 11.3% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 140.5% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,722.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,417.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,044.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,275.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.