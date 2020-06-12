Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,869. The company has a market capitalization of $252.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

