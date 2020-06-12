Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $134.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 258.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.87.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

