Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Cut by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,943 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

